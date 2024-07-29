California Water (CWT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect

California Water Service Group CWT is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise is 85.16%. Let us discuss the factors that are likely to have impacted its quarterly performance.

Factors to Consider

California Water’s second-quarter earnings per share are likely to have benefited from the implementation of new water rates in its service territories.



The company’s earnings, however are likely to have been adversely impacted by higher water production expenses and increased in depreciation and amortization expenses.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWT’s second-quarter sales is $200.3 million, which indicates an increase of 3.2% from the year-ago reported number.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, which indicates an increase of 129.4% from the prior-year quarter’s comparable figure.

What Our Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for California Water this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as seen below.

California Water Service Group Price and EPS Surprise

California Water Service Group price-eps-surprise | California Water Service Group Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

