California Water (CWT) Q4 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates

California Water Service Group CWT recorded fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 35 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents by 59.1%. The bottom line improved 400% from the year-ago quarter’s 7 cents.



For 2022, CWT reported earnings of $1.77 per share, down 9.7% from $1.96 in the previous year.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues for fourth-quarter totaled $200.9 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180 million by 11.6%. The top line improved 16% from $173.3 million in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues for 2022 came in at $846.4 million, up 7% from $790.9 million in 2021.

California Water Service Group Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

California Water Service Group price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | California Water Service Group Quote

Operational Update

Due to increased operational costs, California Water’s total operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $174.6 million, up 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $162.9 million.



Net operating income in the fourth quarter was $26.3 million, up 150.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $10.5 million.



Net interest expenses were $11.1 million, down 1.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $11.3 million.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2022, CWT had cash and cash equivalents of $62.1 million compared with $78.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



As of Dec 31, 2022, California Water’s net long-term debt was $1,052.5 million, down 0.2% from $1,055.8 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Subsidiaries' infrastructure investment was $327.8 million in 2022 compared with $293.2 million in 2021.

Guidance

In 2023, CWT will no longer be decoupled. The company expects to re-experience revenue and production cost variability this year.



CWT had proposed CPUC of spending $1 billion on water infrastructure investments in the 2022-2024 time period.

Zacks Rank

Currently, CWT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

SJW Group SJW reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 by 5.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is $2.47, implying a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. It had delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.6% in the last four quarters.



American Water Works Company AWK reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating EPS of 81 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents by 6.6%.



Long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth of American Water Works is pegged at 8.08%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWK’s 2023 EPS is $4.77, indicating a 5.8% increase year over year.



Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating EPS of 44 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents by 2.2%.



Essential Utilities’ long-term earnings growth is pegged at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTRG’s 2023 EPS is $1.88, indicating a 6.2% increase year over year.





Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

California Water Service Group (CWT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SJW Group (SJW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.