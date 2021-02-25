California Water (CWT) Q4 Earnings Lag, Revenues Beat Mark

California Water Service CWT generated fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 31 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents by 11.4%. However, the bottom line improved 29.2% from 24 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $189.2 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $184 million by 2.8%. The top line also improved 6.9% from $176.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

Operational Update

In the quarter under review, California Water’s total operating expenses were $164.1 million, up 4.9% year over year.



In the fourth quarter, net operating income was $25 million, up 23% from the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses were $11.5 million, up 1% year over year.

California Water Service Group Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

California Water Service Group price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | California Water Service Group Quote

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $44.6 million compared with $42.7 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



As of Dec 31, 2020, the company’s net long-term debt was down to $781.1 million from $786.8 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Guidance

The company expects to invest $270-$300 million in 2021.

Zacks Rank

The utility currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 2.6%.



WEC Energy Group WEC delivered fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 76 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents by 2.7%.



American States Water Co. AWR reported fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 54 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by 10.2%.

