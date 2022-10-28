California Water (CWT) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat

California Water Service Group CWT recorded third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 by 11.2%. The bottom line declined 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.20 per share.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $266.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $255 million by 4.4%. The top line improved 3.7% from $256.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

California Water Service Group Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

California Water Service Group price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | California Water Service Group Quote

Operational Update

Due to increased maintenance and other operational costs, California Water’s total operating expenses in the third quarter were $201.4 million, up 8.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $185.6 million.



Net operating income in the third quarter was $64.9 million, down 8.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reading of $71.1 million. In the reported quarter, the company received a benefit of $7.3 million due to the rate increase.



Net interest expenses were $11.9 million, up 1.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reading of $11.7 million.

Financial Update

As of Sep 30, 2022, CWT had cash and cash equivalents of $90.5 million compared with $78.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



As of Sep 30, 2022, California Water’s net long-term debt was $1,053.9 million, down 0.2% from $1,055.8 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



The company invested $222.1 million in infrastructure improvements during the first nine months of 2022, up 6.9% from the year-ago period.

Guidance

California Water reiterated the capital expenditure plan of $355 million, $360 million and $365 million for 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Zacks Rank

Currently, CWT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

American Water Works AWK is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 31, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Water Works’ third-quarter EPS is pegged at $1.50. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWK’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 4.5%.



Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 7, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Essential Utilities’ third-quarter EPS is pegged at 21 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTRG’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 6.6%.



American States Water Company AWR is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 7, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American States Water’s third-quarter EPS is pegged at 70 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWR’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2%.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK): Free Stock Analysis Report



California Water Service Group (CWT): Free Stock Analysis Report



American States Water Company (AWR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.