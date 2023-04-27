California Water (CWT) Q1 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates

California Water Service Group CWT recorded a first-quarter 2023 adjusted loss of 40 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 8 cents by 600%. The bottom line also depreciated from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 2 cents per share.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $131.1 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180 million by 27.2%. The top line also declined 24.2% from $172.9 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Operational Update

California Water’s total operating expenses were $148.6 million, down 9.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $163.8 million.



CWT reported net operating loss of $17.5 million against the year-ago quarter’s income of $9.1 million.



Net interest expenses were $11.9 million, up 9.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $10.9 million.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2023, CWT had cash and cash equivalents of $52.3 million compared with $62.1 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



As of Mar 31, 2023, net long-term debt was $1,052.3 million compared with $1,052.5 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



The company invested $82 million in infrastructure improvements during the first quarter compared with $68.5 million during the prior-year period.

Zacks Rank

Currently, CWT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

SJW Group SJW is set to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 1, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 211.1%.



The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $2.45, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 1.24%. The company had delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.6% in the last four quarters.



Primo Water PRMW is set to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 22.2%.



The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at 84 cents, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 25.4%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 17.76% in the last four quarters.



Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG is set to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 8, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 73 cents per share.



WTRG’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth is projected at 6%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $1.87, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 5.65%.





