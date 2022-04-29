California Water (CWT) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat
California Water Service Group CWT recorded first-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 2 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents by 60%. However, the bottom line improved by 133% from the year-ago quarter’s tally of a loss of 6 cents per share.
Total Revenues
Operating revenues of $173 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $154 million by 12.3%. The top line improved by 17% from $147.7 million in the prior-year quarter.
California Water Service Group Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
California Water Service Group price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | California Water Service Group Quote
Operational Update
California Water’s total operating expenses in the first quarter were $163.9 million, up 13.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $144.8 million, due to an increase in water-production costs, maintenance costs and other operations costs.
Net operating income in the first quarter was $9.1 million, up 213.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reading of $2.9 million.
Net interest expenses were $10.9 million, up 10% from the year-ago quarter’s reading of $9.9 million.
Financial Update
As of Mar 31, 2022, CWT had cash and cash equivalents of $68.4 million compared with $78.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.
As of Mar 31, 2022, California Water’s net long-term debt was $1,055.6 million, up 35.2% from $1,055.8 million as of Dec 31, 2021.
California Water invested $68.5 million in infrastructure improvements in the first quarter of 2022.
Guidance
California Water reiterated the capital expenditure plan of $355 million, $360 million and $365 million for 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Zacks Rank
Currently, CWT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Releases
American States Water Co. AWR is slated to report first-quarter 2022 earnings on May 2 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American States Water’s first-quarter EPS is pegged at 54 cents.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWR’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 6.5%.
Global Water Resources GWRS is slated to report first-quarter 2022 earnings on May 5 before market open. Global Water Resources’ long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 15%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GWRS’ 2023 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 25%.
Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG is slated to report first-quarter 2022 earnings on May 9 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Essential Utilities’ first-quarter EPS is pegged at 74 cents.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTRG’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 6.6%.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
California Water Service Group (CWT): Free Stock Analysis Report
American States Water Company (AWR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.