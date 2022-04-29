California Water (CWT) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

California Water Service Group CWT recorded first-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 2 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents by 60%. However, the bottom line improved by 133% from the year-ago quarter’s tally of a loss of 6 cents per share.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $173 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $154 million by 12.3%. The top line improved by 17% from $147.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

California Water Service Group Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Operational Update

California Water’s total operating expenses in the first quarter were $163.9 million, up 13.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $144.8 million, due to an increase in water-production costs, maintenance costs and other operations costs.



Net operating income in the first quarter was $9.1 million, up 213.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reading of $2.9 million.



Net interest expenses were $10.9 million, up 10% from the year-ago quarter’s reading of $9.9 million.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2022, CWT had cash and cash equivalents of $68.4 million compared with $78.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



As of Mar 31, 2022, California Water’s net long-term debt was $1,055.6 million, up 35.2% from $1,055.8 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



California Water invested $68.5 million in infrastructure improvements in the first quarter of 2022.

Guidance

California Water reiterated the capital expenditure plan of $355 million, $360 million and $365 million for 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

