California Water (CWT) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues

California Water Service Group CWT recorded a third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents by 11.1%. The bottom line depreciated from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.03.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $255 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $235 million by 8.5%. The top line, however, declined 4.1% from $266 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Operational Update

California Water’s total operating expenses were $211.5 million, up 5% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $201.4 million.



CWT reported maintenance expenses of $8.9 million, up 6% year over year.



Net operating income was $43.5 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s level of $65 million. Our model predicted a net operating income of $48.6 million during the same time frame.



Net interest expenses were $12.8 million, up 13.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $11.3 million.

Financial Update

As of Sep 30, 2023, CWT had cash and cash equivalents of $34.7 million compared with $62.1 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



As of Sep 30, 2023, its net long-term debt was $1,051.8 million compared with $1,052.5 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



The company invested $274.1 million in infrastructure improvements during the first nine months of 2023, up 23.4% from that recorded in the corresponding period of 2022.

Zacks Rank

Currently, CWT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

