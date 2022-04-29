California to seek out federal nuclear plant rescue funds, report says

Adds details, attempt to reach spokespeople for Newsom and PG&E

April 29 (Reuters) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his state would apply for a portion of new federal funds aimed at propping up nuclear power plants that are scheduled to close, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times on Friday.

The move could extend the operating life of the state's last remaining nuclear power plant, the Diablo Canyon facility owned by PG&E Corp PCG.N.

A spokesperson for Newsom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We would be remiss not to put that on the table as an option," Newsom told the Los Angeles Times Editorial Board on Thursday, according to the report.

He was speaking about the Biden administration's $6 billion program, unveiled this month, to help nuclear power plants stay open. Applications for the first round of funding must be submitted by May 19.

Diablo Canyon's reactors are scheduled to shut down in 2024 and 2025. PG&E officials were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((nichola.groom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.