California, three other states join U.S. fight to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 31, 2023 — 02:12 pm EDT

Written by Diane Bartz for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - California and three other states have joined the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit aimed at preventing JetBlue Airways JBLU.O from buying rival discount carrier Spirit Airlines SAVE.N for $3.8 billion, according to a court filing.

In addition to California, the states of Maryland, New Jersey and North Carolina signed on to the lawsuit, which was initially filed in early March.

