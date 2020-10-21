US Markets
DIS

California theme park executives say legal action among options being explored to hasten reopening of industry

Jill Serjeant Reuters
California theme park executives said on Wednesday that legal action was among the options they were exploring to hasten the reopening of the industry in the state.

"I think that all options are open at this point. We are going to continue to explore our options," Erin Guerrero, the executive director of the Californian Attractions and Parks Associations told a news conference when asked whether legal action was being considered.

Guerrero was responding to guidance by California health officials on Tuesday that pushed the reopening of Disneyland and other large parks months down the road.

DIS CMCSA

