California sues Uber, Lyft over misclassifying drivers as contractors

Tina Bellon Reuters
May 5 (Reuters) - California's attorney general on Tuesday sued Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N and Lyft Inc LYFT.O for classifying its drivers improperly as independent contractors instead of employees, evading workplace protections and withholding worker benefits.

Several California cities joined the state in its lawsuit, saying the companies' misclassification harms workers, law-abiding businesses, taxpayers, and society more broadly.

