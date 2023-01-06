California storm leaves thousands without power, another 'atmospheric river' looms

By Jorge Garcia and Steve Gorman

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan 6 (Reuters) - Utility crews in northern California worked to restore power to tens of thousands of homes on Friday following two days of fierce winds and torrential rain, even as the region braced for another onslaught of stormy weather heading into the weekend.

The next bout of heavy showers and gusty winds was expected to arrive in the San Francisco Bay area on Friday night and expand across northern California and into southern Oregon through Saturday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The coming storm - another "atmospheric river" of dense moisture flowing in from the Pacific - is likely to dump several more inches of rain on a region already saturated from repeated downpours since late December, renewing risks of flash flooding and mudslides, the NWS said.

In addition to heavy rains, up to 2 feet of snow was expected to fall over the weekend in higher elevations of the Sierras, where accumulations of a foot to 18 inches or more were measured earlier this week, the weather service said.

On Friday much of the northern two-thirds of California, the most populous state in the United States, was under flood watches, gale-force wind advisories and winter-storm warnings as forecasters urged residents to prepare for the deluge and stay off roads in flood-prone areas.

As of Friday morning, some 60,000 homes and businesses remained without electricity in several northern California counties because of the weather, according to data from Poweroutages.us.

HIGH SURF

High surf and runoff from heavy rains combined to flood several blocks in the seaside city of Santa Cruz, and heavy waves tore up wooden piers in the adjacent town of Capitola and nearby Seacliff State Beach.

The two-day storm, which ended Thursday night, was powered by an immense atmospheric stream of moisture from the tropical Pacific and a sprawling, hurricane-scale low-pressure system known as a bomb cyclone.

It marked the third and strongest atmospheric river to strike California since early last week. Research predicts that climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of such rain storms, punctuating extensive periods of extreme drought.

At least six people have died in the severe weather since New Year's weekend, including a toddler killed by a fallen redwood tree crushing a mobile home in northern California.

The rapid succession of storms left downtown San Francisco drenched in 10.3 inches of rain from Dec. 26 through Jan. 4, the wettest 10-day stretch recorded there in more than 150 years, since 1871, according to the NWS.

The storms have brought welcome replenishments to Sierra Nevada snowpack, a critical source of California's water supply, but experts say much more snow will need to fall through the winter to markedly improve the state's grave drought situation.

For better or worse, the weather service predicted that yet another, "likely stronger," atmospheric river storm was "on the horizon for Monday."

(Reporting by Jorge Garcia in Santa Cruz, Calif; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago and Kate Fishman in Mendocino, Calif.; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Grant McCool)

