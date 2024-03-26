California shows gains in minority lawyers, but numbers lag far behind general population

By Karen Sloan

March 26 (Reuters) - California admitted a record high proportion of women and minority lawyers in 2023, but the state’s lawyer rolls remain significantly whiter than its adult population, according to a study by the State Bar of California released on Monday.

Women made up 56% of newly admitted lawyers last year, while minority attorneys were 55%, the report found. That’s up from 53% and 50% in 2019, when the state bar began issuing an annual demographics report.

Despite the increases, California’s lawyer population remains nearly two-thirds white — much higher than the 38% of the state’s adult population that is white, the report found. Minorities are 62% of the adult population but 35% of the state’s lawyers. California has the country's second-largest lawyer population at 171,000, behind only New York.

In 2023, 79% of lawyers nationwide were white, according to data from the American Bar Association, while 6% were Hispanic, 6% were Asian, and 5% were Black.

California’s racial gap is especially pronounced among Latinos, who make up 37% of the state’s population but only 6% of all its licensed attorneys.

State Bar Executive Director Leah Wilson called the uptick in diverse new lawyers “encouraging” and “gradual” in a prepared statement, while also warning that the State Bar must remain committed to increasing diversity.

“It's important to recognize that such progress might not automatically sustain itself to create a lasting impact,” Wilson said.

The California report comes as diversity efforts by bar associations in several states are under fire. The Florida Bar disbanded its Diversity and Inclusion Committee after the Florida Supreme Court in January blocked the group from spending money on diversity initiatives.

A conservative legal advocacy group in December sued the State Bar of Wisconsin, claiming its diversity fellowship program for law students violates the free speech rights of bar members whose dues are used to fund it. And the conservative think tank the Buckeye Institute this month sent letters to four Ohio bar associations claiming their clerkship programs for minority law students are illegal, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2023 decision banning race-conscious admissions at colleges and universities.

Among California’s newly admitted attorneys in 2023, women of color were the single largest group, at 33%. Men of color made up 21% of newly admitted lawyers last year. White men and women accounted for 22 and 23% of new lawyers, respectively.

Latino lawyers were 11% of California’s newly admitted lawyers, while Black attorneys were 5%. Asian attorneys accounted for 20% of the state’s new lawyers in 2023, according to the report.

