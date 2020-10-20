California sets strict guidelines for reopening of large theme parks

LOS ANGELES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Officials in California, home to Walt Disney Co's DIS.N Disneyland, said on Tuesday that large theme parks cannot reopen until a county's COVID-19 risk level drops to the lowest tier of "minimal" spread.

Disneyland unions earlier had asked the state to let the resort, located in Anaheim, in Orange County, open when the county reached "moderate" spread.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Leslie Adler)

