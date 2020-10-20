US Markets
DIS

California sets strict guidelines for reopening of large theme parks

Contributor
Lisa Richwine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

Officials in California, home to Walt Disney Co's Disneyland, said on Tuesday that large theme parks cannot reopen until a county's COVID-19 risk level drops to the lowest tier of "minimal" spread.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Officials in California, home to Walt Disney Co's DIS.N Disneyland, said on Tuesday that large theme parks cannot reopen until a county's COVID-19 risk level drops to the lowest tier of "minimal" spread.

Disneyland unions earlier had asked the state to let the resort, located in Anaheim, in Orange County, open when the county reached "moderate" spread.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Leslie Adler)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS CMCSA

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular