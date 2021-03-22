California Seeks to Make Blockchain Corporate Records Bill Permanent

Cryptocurrencies

The state Senate of California has introduced a bill that would make permanent the use of blockchain technology for corporate records.

  • At present, California corporations are allowed to use blockchain technology to record information relating to the issuances and transfers of stock until Jan. 1, 2022.
  • This legislation, introduced Feb. 19 and set for hearing April 7, would make these provisions permanent.
  • The state senate voted in favor of the bill by 32-4 at its first reading on Feb. 22.
  • The bill would also amend the definition of blockchain technology to mean a decentralized system that stores “mathematically verifiable” data and uses distributed ledgers “to store specialized data in the permanent order of transactions recorded.”
  • The existing definition is simpler, defining blockchain technology as a “mathematically secured, chronological and decentralized consensus ledger or database.”

