California school district's student gender identity privacy policy blocked

By Nate Raymond

Sept 15 (Reuters) - A federal judge has blocked a school district in southern California from forcing two Christian middle-school teachers to abide by a policy requiring staff to not tell parents about students' transgender or gender-nonconforming identities.

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez in San Diego on Thursday said the Escondido Union School District's policy likely violated the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment by infringing on the two teachers' "sincerely-held religious beliefs that parents of schoolchildren have a God-ordained right to know of significant gender identity-related events."

The ruling comes in one of a series of lawsuits filed nationwide challenging school policies that seek to respect transgender students' requests to not out them to their parents without their consent.

Benitez, an appointee of former Republican President George W. Bush, said the policy also appeared to violate parents' constitutional rights to care, guide, and make health care decisions for children who may have gender dysphoria.

"The school’s policy is a trifecta of harm: it harms the child who needs parental guidance and possibly mental health intervention to determine if the incongruence is organic or whether it is the result of bullying, peer pressure, or a fleeting impulse," he wrote.

The injunction only applies to the two teachers, Elizabeth Mirabelli and Lori Ann West, who have asked the court to strike down the policy. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, an attorney for the teachers, Paul Jonna, called the decision a "major win."

"All glory to God," Jonna, a partner at LiMandri & Jonna and special counsel at the conservative public interest law firm the Thomas More Society, wrote. "Hopefully this ruling will eventually help dismantle unlawful and dangerous policies like this nationwide."

A lawyer for the school district, which has approximately 16,000 students, did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The district, like others across the country, has adopted a policy of requiring teachers to refer to transgender or gender-nonconforming students by their preferred names and pronouns and keep their identities private.

More than 1,040 school districts in 37 states discourage or bar staff from telling parents about a student's transgender status or gender identity without their permission, according to the conservative group Parents Defending Education.

Mirabelli and West, both teachers at the Rincon Middle School in Escondido, California, had sought religious exemptions from the policy, saying it went against their beliefs that God created two sexes: male and female.

The school district, granted them a religious accommodation related to the use of student-preferred pronouns, but it denied their request for an exemption from the bar on disclosing gender identities to parents.

The case is Mirabelli v. Olson, U.S. District Court, Southern District of California, No. 3:23-cv-00768.

For the plaintiffs: Charles LiMandri and Paul Jonna of LiMandri & Jonna

For the defense: Daniel Shinoff of Artiano Shinoff

Read more:

Parents challenge Massachusetts' school district's gender identity policy

California sues school district over its transgender notification policy

Parents cannot challenge school gender identity policy, US court rules

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.