California says movie theaters can reopen as early as Friday if counties approve

Lisa Richwine Reuters
Movie theaters can reopen in California as early as Friday if county officials grant approval, the state's health department said in guidelines issued on Monday.

Theaters closed their doors around the world in mid-March to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

