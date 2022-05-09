US Markets

California revisits proposal on reforming rooftop solar policy

Contributor
Nichola Groom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

California is asking solar companies, utilities and others to weigh in yet again in a long-standing process to reform the state's key rooftop solar power incentive, the state's public utilities regulator said in a document filed on Monday.

Adds details from decision

May 9 (Reuters) - California is asking solar companies, utilities and others to weigh in yet again in a long-standing process to reform the state's key rooftop solar power incentive, the state's public utilities regulator said in a document filed on Monday.

The California Public Utilities Commission is seeking additional input into a proposal issued last year that was vilified by the solar panel installation sector as a jobs and industry-killer.

Specifically, the agency is asking for feedback on whether solar panel owners should help fund low-income assistance and energy efficiency programs and whether they should qualify for an additional bill credit, which would be phased out gradually, on top of the credits they receive for exporting power they do not use to the grid.

The agency is seeking comments until June 10.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)

((nichola.groom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular