California retail workers vote for union at second REI store

Employees at a Recreational Equipment Inc (REI) store in Berkeley, California, on Thursday voted to form a union, the outdoor equipment and apparel retailer's second location to do so in a time when more service workers have been choosing to organize.

Full-time and regular part-time employees at the outdoor retailer secured a majority by voting 56 to 38 in support of joining United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5, a 30,000-member labor union, according to a tally on Thursday by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

