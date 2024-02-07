News & Insights

California Resources to buy Aera in $2.1 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 07, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Adds details on the deal from paragraph 2 onwards

Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firm California Resources CRC.N will buy Aera Energy in an all-stock transaction valued at $2.1 billion, the company said on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the deal, California Resources will issue 21.2 million common shares to the equity owners of Aera.

The company said the deal, expected to close in the second half of 2024, will immediately add to some financial metrics this year and reflects a 45% improvement to operating cash flow per share.

Aera is owned by asset manager IKAV and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

