California Resources (NYSE:CRC) investors are up 6.5% in the past week, but earnings have declined over the last year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) share price is up 58% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 14% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! We'll need to follow California Resources for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year, California Resources actually saw its earnings per share drop 88%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

We doubt the modest 1.5% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. However the year on year revenue growth of 60% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CRC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 3rd 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that California Resources shareholders have gained 60% over the last year, including dividends. We regret to report that the share price is down 0.7% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that California Resources is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

We will like California Resources better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

