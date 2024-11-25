News & Insights

California Resources Names Clio Crespy New CFO

(RTTNews) - California Resources Corporation (CRC), an independent energy and carbon management company, Monday announced that Clio Crespy will join the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2025.

CRC's current CFO Nelly Molina will be stepping down at the end of the year.

Crespy most recently was Senior Managing Director, Investment Banking, Global Energy & Power at Guggenheim Securities, where she also led the sustainability practice. Previously, Crespy advised upstream energy companies and power producers on strategic and financial transactions at Evercore as Managing Director, and prior to that at BNP Paribas.

"I have worked closely with Clio on some of our most significant initiatives over the last couple of years, including our Carbon TerraVault JV with Brookfield and DAC hub at Elk Hills, and am thrilled that she is joining our team," said Francisco Leon, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRC.

