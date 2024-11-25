California Resources names Clio Crespy as Chief Financial Officer

California Resources (CRC) announced that Clio C. Crespy will join the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2025. CRC’s current CFO Nelly Molina will be stepping down at the end of the year. Crespy most recently was Senior Managing Director, Investment Banking, Global Energy & Power at Guggenheim Securities
