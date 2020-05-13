Oil
CRC

California Resources in talks for up to $600 million bankruptcy loan - WSJ

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

California Resources Corp is in talks with lenders for a financing package of up to $600 million to carry the oil and gas company through a planned bankruptcy proceeding, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

May 13 (Reuters) - California Resources Corp CRC.N is in talks with lenders for a financing package of up to $600 million to carry the oil and gas company through a planned bankruptcy proceeding, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

California's biggest oil producer has been seeking a bankruptcy loan of $500 million to $600 million, though the talks are still fluid and the amount could change, the report said.

A fall in economic activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a price war between top oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia has hurt oil prices, with U.S. crude falling about 60% this year and dropping below $0 for the first time in history last month.

The Los Angeles-based company had earlier raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern. It entered into an amendment to reduce revolving loan limit to $900 million from $1 billion.

The company declined to comment on the report, but reiterated it was in talks with its lenders for a resolution that would allow it to continue its business.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRC

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Oil Videos

    MarketBrief: How to Work Around Historically Low Oil Prices

    Anastasia Amoroso of J.P. Morgan Private Bank discusses how to work around historically low oil prices. Nancy Davis, CIO of Quadratic Capital, discusses her preference for fixed income and offers a contrarian view on the 10-year yield.

    May 5, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular