California Resources files for bankruptcy protection

Arunima Kumar
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

California Resources Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday after defaulting on certain interest payments following a slump in oil prices over the past few months.

The oil and gas producer reached an agreement for $1.1 billion debtor-in-possession financing package, which also refinances the company's current revolving loan facility.

