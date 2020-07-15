California Resources files for bankruptcy protection

July 15 (Reuters) - California Resources Corp CRC.N filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday after defaulting on certain interest payments following a slump in oil prices over the past few months.

The oil and gas producer reached an agreement for $1.1 billion debtor-in-possession financing package, which also refinances the company's current revolving loan facility.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

