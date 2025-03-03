CALIFORNIA RESOURCES Earnings Results: $CRC Reports Quarterly Earnings

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES ($CRC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.91 per share, missing estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $877,000,000, missing estimates of $906,723,924 by $-29,723,924.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CRC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES insiders have traded $CRC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL L. PRESTON (EVP, Chf Strategy Officer & GC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 83,000 shares for an estimated $4,580,558 .

. FRANCISCO LEON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,069,676 .

. NOELLE M. REPETTI (Senior VP and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,770 shares for an estimated $1,018,927 .

. OMAR HAYAT (EVP - Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,016 shares for an estimated $883,820.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of CALIFORNIA RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.