California Resources (CRC) Q2 EPS Up 83%

Key Points Earnings per share (non-GAAP) reached $1.10 in Q2 2025, surpassing analyst expectations of $0.89 (non-GAAP).

Revenue (GAAP) rose to $978 million, beating GAAP revenue forecasts by $190 million.

CRC returned $287 million to shareholders via buybacks and dividends.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC), an independent oil and natural gas producer operating primarily in California, delivered its earnings on August 5, 2025. The company reported earnings per share (non-GAAP) of $1.10, which exceeded analyst expectations of $0.89 (non-GAAP). Revenue (GAAP) climbed to $978 million, well ahead of estimates at $788 million (GAAP revenue). The quarter saw CRC implementing cost synergies from its recent Aera merger faster than anticipated, with more than 70% of the targeted $235 million in annualized synergies realized as of Q1 2025, recording robust capital returns to shareholders, and progressing further on its carbon management initiatives. Overall, CRC’s results topped Wall Street projections, with non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 and GAAP revenue of $978 million both exceeding analyst estimates, reflecting both operational efficiency and progress against its strategic priorities.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.10 $0.89 $0.60 83.3 % Revenue (GAAP) $978 million $788 million $514 million 90.3% Net Income (GAAP) $172 million $8 million 2,050% Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) $324 million $139 million 133.1 % Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $109 million $63 million 73.0 %

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

California Resources is the largest oil and natural gas producer in California. Its operations span key basins such as the San Joaquin and Los Angeles areas, with a majority of production coming from oil. The company’s business also includes an integrated electricity generation arm and an emerging Carbon TerraVault segment, which targets carbon capture and storage (CCS) as California pursues statewide decarbonization objectives.

Recently, CRC has centered its strategy on four essential areas: integrating the Aera merger and extracting cost synergies, developing its CCS operations, effective cost management, and enhancing shareholder returns. Regulatory navigation in California remains a crucial focus, as the state’s complex permitting and environmental framework impacts timelines and growth. For CRC, successfully hitting cost-saving targets, advancing CCS projects, and managing the balance sheet are all key drivers of performance and future expansion.

Quarter Highlights: Performance, Integration, and Shareholder Returns

This quarter’s standout feature was CRC’s strong financial and operational result, driven largely by the continued integration of Aera. The company reported $235 million in annualized Aera merger-related synergies since July 2024, hitting its multi-year target ahead of schedule. Cost savings stemmed from consolidating energy infrastructure and streamlining processing across fields. Adjusted EBITDAX, a metric that adds interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and exploration expenses to EBITDA, was $324 million.

CRC made further strides in cost control. Operating costs totaled $295 million, a sequential reduction from the prior quarter. General and administrative expenses, excluding merger-related costs, were essentially flat from the previous period. Capital discipline was visible as total capital investment remained tightly managed at $56 million. CRC expects to run a two-rig program in the second half of 2025.

Production averaged 137 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d). Oil volumes made up approximately 79% of production, according to full year 2025 guidance, reflecting the company’s oil-focused resource mix. The average realized oil price with derivative settlements was $66.73 per barrel, near Brent crude pricing, indicating favorable market access. Natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) production held steady, though realized prices softened from previous quarters, as shown by a realized oil price with derivative settlements of $66.73 per barrel compared to $72.01 per barrel in Q1 2025 and $81.29 per barrel in Q2 2024. CRC offset some weakness in commodity prices through a $157 million gain from commodity derivatives, part of its ongoing hedging strategy.

The Carbon TerraVault business progressed as the Environmental Protection Agency authorized construction of CO₂ injection wells for its first commercial carbon storage project at the 26R storage reservoir, with operations expected to commence in late 2025. This places CRC among the first to advance CCS at scale in California. The company invested $5 million in carbon management, with commercial operations slated to begin in late 2025. Integrated electricity generation, using gas-fired plants, delivered strong results with an electricity margin of $53 million, a notable increase both sequentially and compared to last year’s quarter.

Shareholder returns were a major feature. CRC returned $287 million through buybacks and dividends. Share repurchases totaled $252 million, including the buyback of shares issued in the Aera acquisition. The quarterly dividend remained at $0.3875 per share, translating to $35 million paid out in dividends. Notably, this marks a continuation of high capital returns, with the company signaling a focus on distributing free cash flow through both methods.

Liquidity at quarter-end was $1,039 million, comprising cash and available borrowing. Cash and equivalents decreased from $214 million in Q1 2025 to $56 million, reflecting heavy capital return activity and capital investment. Long-term debt (GAAP) was reduced to $888 million as of June 30, 2025, down from $1,132 million as of December 31, 2024, as the company continued to pay down or refinance higher-cost obligations. The focus on maintaining a solid balance sheet supports both operational flexibility and the shareholder return program.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Considerations

For the balance of fiscal 2025, CRC raised its midpoint 2025 guidance for both production and adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP), now expecting net daily production in the range of 134–138 MBoe/d for the full year and adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP) between $1,195 million and $1,275 million for the full year. Capital investment guidance remained unchanged, with planned spending between $280 million and $330 million for the full year. CRC signaled continued discipline and maintained its two-rig drilling program for the second half of the year.

The shareholder return program remains in effect through mid-2026. As of June 30, 2025, $205 million was still available on the company’s authorized buyback program. The company’s leadership expects to fund these returns and ongoing investment primarily with operating cash flow, assuming Brent pricing near $68 per barrel and benchmark gas at $3.65 per unit for the full year.

Regulatory risk remains a factor, particularly surrounding well permitting and ongoing litigation over environmental rules in Kern County and state-level legislation like Senate Bill 1137. Management indicated it currently holds enough permits for its 2025 capital program and is building inventory for 2026. Investors should monitor any regulatory developments that could impact project timelines or permit issuance, as well as movements in oil and gas prices that affect revenue and cash generation.

The quarterly dividend was held steady at $0.3875 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

