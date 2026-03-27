California Resources (CRC) Price Target Increased by 15.54% to 75.24

The average one-year price target for California Resources (NYSE:CRC) has been revised to $75.24 / share. This is an increase of 15.54% from the prior estimate of $65.12 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $90.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.72% from the latest reported closing price of $67.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in California Resources. This is an decrease of 294 owner(s) or 43.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRC is 0.30%, an increase of 14.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.89% to 95,086K shares. The put/call ratio of CRC is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 10,507K shares representing 11.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gimbel Daniel Scott holds 6,242K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 4,275K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,180K shares , representing an increase of 25.61%.

American Century Companies holds 3,176K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,006K shares , representing an increase of 5.34%.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,344K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares , representing an increase of 66.75%.

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