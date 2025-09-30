California Resources (CRC) Price Target Increased by 10.43% to 68.90

The average one-year price target for California Resources (NYSE:CRC) has been revised to $68.90 / share. This is an increase of 10.43% from the prior estimate of $62.39 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $76.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.89% from the latest reported closing price of $53.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in California Resources. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRC is 0.30%, an increase of 6.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 102,508K shares. The put/call ratio of CRC is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 10,507K shares representing 12.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gimbel Daniel Scott holds 6,248K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,143K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,404K shares , representing a decrease of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 3.13% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,847K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,576K shares , representing an increase of 9.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 1.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,576K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,582K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 7.56% over the last quarter.

