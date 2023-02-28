California Resources (CRC) Declares $0.28 Dividend

California Resources said on February 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.13 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $41.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.01%, the lowest has been 1.35%, and the highest has been 9.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.64 (n=108).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.48% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for California Resources is $64.26. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 53.48% from its latest reported closing price of $41.87.

The projected annual revenue for California Resources is $2,564MM, a decrease of 20.32%. The projected annual EPS is $7.43, an increase of 6.99%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in California Resources. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRC is 0.36%, a decrease of 17.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.41% to 76,329K shares. The put/call ratio of CRC is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Gimbel Daniel Scott holds 6,247K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 4,286K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,805K shares, representing a decrease of 35.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 3,488K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Corvex Management holds 3,058K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 2,927K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,912K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 10.18% over the last quarter.

California Resources Background Information

California Resources Corporation is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California. The Company operates exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, the Company focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.

