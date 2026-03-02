California Resources Corporation Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - California Resources Corporation (CRC) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $12 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $33 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, California Resources Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $40 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $924 million from $877 million last year.

California Resources Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

