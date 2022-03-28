California Resources Corporation (CRC) Soars 7.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

California Resources Corporation (CRC) shares ended the last trading session 7.5% higher at $49.48. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 20.6% gain over the past four weeks.

California Resources Corporation extended its rally for the fifth straight day. The bullishness was driven by the recent rise in energy prices, prompted by a reassuring macro-economic backdrop, geopolitical turmoil and the OPEC+ supply curtailments. The steady increase in oil prices to more than $100 a barrel has pushed drilling activity higher and contributed to the strength in the pure-play California producer.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -10.7%. Revenues are expected to be $522.1 million, up 43.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For California Resources Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CRC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

California Resources Corporation belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Another stock from the same industry, Comstock Resources (CRK), closed the last trading session 8.5% higher at $12.82. Over the past month, CRK has returned 45.6%.

Comstock's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -9.6% over the past month to $0.46. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +84%. Comstock currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.