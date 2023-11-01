California Resources Corporation - (CRC) Price Target Increased by 9.40% to 71.23

The average one-year price target for California Resources Corporation - (NYSE:CRC) has been revised to 71.23 / share. This is an increase of 9.40% from the prior estimate of 65.11 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 62.62 to a high of 95.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.44% from the latest reported closing price of 52.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 649 funds or institutions reporting positions in California Resources Corporation -. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 13.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRC is 0.37%, an increase of 24.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.58% to 82,211K shares. The put/call ratio of CRC is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gimbel Daniel Scott holds 6,248K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,247K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 100.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,936K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 3,499K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 2,699K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,179K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,274K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 4.01% over the last quarter.

California Resources Background Information



alifornia Resources Corporation is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California. The Company operates exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, the Company focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.

