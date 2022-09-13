California Resources Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CRC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.19, changing hands as low as $43.09 per share. California Resources Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRC's low point in its 52 week range is $35.95 per share, with $51.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.