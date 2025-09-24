California Resources Announces Private Offering Of $400 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - California Resources Corporation (CRC) said on Wednesday that it intends to offer and sell $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2034 in a private offering.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand and debt, to repay the existing debt of Berry Corporation in connection with the pending business combination with Berry.

CRC will also use the proceeds to pay fees and expenses in connection with the Berry merger and the offering of the notes.

