California Residents To Receive Stimulus Payments Starting Oct. 7

Though California gas prices remain the highest in the nation, financial relief is on the way for some state residents.

In June, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed California’s budget for 2022-2023, which includes direct payments of $350 to $1,050 for 23 million Californians—more than half of the state’s residents. Payments are slated to start rolling out on Oct. 7, the California Franchise Tax Board confirmed to Forbes Advisor.

The state has launched an information page for the “Middle-Class Tax Refund,” which includes a calculator for estimating your payment amount.

When and How Will Payments Be Issued?

Stimulus payments will be issued by California’s Franchise Tax Board (FTB) via direct deposits and debit cards.

If you received either of the two previous Golden State Stimulus payments by direct deposit, you’ll receive your Middle Class Tax Refund by direct deposit between Oct. 7 and Oct. 25.

Otherwise, if you filed your 2020 California tax return electronically and got a refund by direct deposit, you can expect to receive a direct deposit between Oct. 28 and Nov. 14.

Debit cards will be used to distribute the remaining payments. If you received the Golden State Stimulus by debit card, you can expect to receive a debit card for the Middle Class Tax Refund between Oct. 25 and Dec. 10. All other payments by debit card will be sent by Jan. 15, 2023.

The Franchise Tax Board expects 90% of payments to be issued in October.

A more detailed payment schedule will be released in early October for debit card recipients, the FTB told Forbes Advisor.

For the latest updates on when you can expect your payment, visit the Middle Class Tax Refund website.

Middle Class Tax Refund Eligibility

Twenty-three million residents are expected to qualify for the Middle-Class Tax Refund.

To qualify, you must have filed your 2020 state tax return by October 15, 2021, and been a California resident for at least six months in 2020. You must not be listed as a dependent on someone else’s return for the 2020 tax year, and you must be a California resident on the date your payment is issued.

The payments will be offered on a sliding scale, based on income and tax-filing status. Low-income tax filers with at least one dependent stand to receive the highest payouts.

Like the two previous Golden State Stimulus payments, individuals who earn more than $75,000 will not receive the full benefit, but other details have changed.

Here’s a breakdown of eligibility for the maximum payout:

$350: Individuals who earn less than $75,000 per year

$700: Couples who file jointly and earn less than $150,000 per year

$350: Additional payout for the above families who have at least one dependent

Income limits to qualify for the minimum payout:

$200: Individuals who earn up to $250,000 per year

$400: Couples who file jointly and earn less than $500,000 per year

$200: Additional payout for the above families who have at least one dependent

You can view the income breakdown and calculate your eligibility via the California Franchise Tax Board.

What Else Is in the Inflation Relief Package?

Along with stimulus payments, the $17 billion inflation-relief package within the larger state budget includes a temporary suspension of state diesel taxes and help with rent and utility costs.

Diesel Tax Holiday

California’s budget package doesn’t include a suspension of the state’s gas tax, which is the highest in the U.S. at 68 cents per gallon. The budget will, however, include a suspension of the state sales tax on diesel fuel for 12 months, starting on Oct. 1.

Other Benefits for California Residents

The budget contains a handful of additional measures to try to relieve inflation’s impact on residents:

$1.95 billion for emergency rental assistance for qualified low-income tenants who requested assistance before March 31

$1.4 billion in funds to help residents cover past-due utility bills

The budget also includes a $14.8 billion infrastructure and transportation package, as well as more than $200 million in additional funding that will go toward reproductive health care services.

California’s new budget also provides universal access to health coverage for low-income residents aged 26 to 49, regardless of immigration status, becoming the first state to do so.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.