California Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros Sold Over $28K Worth of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares Stock: Here's What You Should Know

An official report on July 10, 2025 reveals Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros's recent sale of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SWTX) stock, valued between $28,014 and $245,000. The transaction took place on July 1, 2025, as per the July filing.

At this time, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares shares are trading down 0.02% at $46.98.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the past three years, Gilbert Ray Cisneros executed 249 trades totaling over $2.50 million. The largest of these trades were in Hawaiian Electric Indus and Aris Water Solutions stock. Some of the key transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SWTX): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here is a list of Gilbert Ray Cisneros's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date AppLovin APP STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-07-01 SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares SWTX STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-07-01 Amdocs DOX STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-06-30 CoStar Group CSGP STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-06-30 ASML Holding ASML STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-06-27

To stay updated on Gilbert Ray Cisneros's trades and other congressional trades, try our government trades tool for live updates!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for APP

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Scotiabank Initiates Coverage On Sector Outperform Jun 2025 Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Needham Reiterates Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for APP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.