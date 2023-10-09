News & Insights

California Regulators Propose $45 Mln Penalty For PG&E Over 2021 Dixie Fire

(RTTNews) - The California Public Utilities Commission or CPUC issued a staff proposal that seeks CPUC Commissioner approval for a $45 million penalty against Pacific Gas and Electric Company in connection with the 2021 Dixie Fire.

Under the proposed Administrative Consent Order and Agreement, PG&E would pay a $45 million shareholder-funded penalty consisting of $2.5 million fine to the California General Fund, $2.5 million payment to tribes impacted by the Dixie Fire for remediations, and $40 million for capital expenditures to transition records to electronic format.

The Dixie Fire, which started on July 13, 2021, resulted from a tree falling on PG&E's electrical distribution lines, burning more than 963,000 acres in multiple counties.

The proposed settlement will be on the CPUC's November 16, 2023, Voting Meeting agenda. The CPUC may adopt, reject, or modify the proposal.

