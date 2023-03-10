US Markets
California regulator shuts Silicon Valley Bank

March 10, 2023 — 11:54 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant and Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

March 10 (Reuters) - A California regulator shut Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O on Friday and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as receiver, according to the agency's statement.

Silicon Valley Bank had about $209 billion in total assets and about $175.4 billion in total deposits, as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The main office and all branches of Silicon Valley Bank will reopen on March 13 and all insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday morning, according to the statement.

The startup-focused lender had 17 branches in California and Massachusetts.

