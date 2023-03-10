California regulator shuts Silicon Valley Bank

Adds details from statement

March 10 (Reuters) - A California regulator shut Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O on Friday and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as receiver, according to the agency's statement.

Silicon Valley Bank had about $209 billion in total assets and about $175.4 billion in total deposits, as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The main office and all branches of Silicon Valley Bank will reopen on March 13 and all insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday morning, according to the statement.

The startup-focused lender had 17 branches in California and Massachusetts.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.