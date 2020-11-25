US Markets
PCG

California regulator flags concerns over PG&E's wildfire safety measures

Contributor
Shradha Singh Reuters
Published

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has raised concerns over certain deficiencies that it says could affect PG&E Corp's ability to provide safe and reliable service, the power provider disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has raised concerns over certain deficiencies that it says could affect PG&E Corp's PCG.N ability to provide safe and reliable service, the power provider disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The regulator, in a letter to PG&E dated Tuesday, said it will require remediation on specific issues identified in the San Francisco-based utility's wildfire mitigation plan progress reports.

PG&E emerged from bankruptcy in July, marking an end to a long-drawn restructuring process which began after its equipment sparked some of the deadliest wildfires in California.

CPUC said its concerns arose from what appeared to be a pattern of vegetation and asset management deficiencies.

The regulator said its staff had "identified a volume and rate of defects in PG&E's vegetation management that is notably higher than those observed for the other utilities."

CPUC said a fact-finding initiative is underway to determine if the regulator needed to place PG&E into the "enhanced oversight and enforcement process."

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2804, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2630;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PCG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular