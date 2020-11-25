California regulator flags concerns over PG&E's wildfire safety measures

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has raised concerns over certain deficiencies that it says could affect PG&E Corp's PCG.N ability to provide safe and reliable service, the power provider disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The regulator, in a letter to PG&E dated Tuesday, said it will require remediation on specific issues identified in the San Francisco-based utility's wildfire mitigation plan progress reports.

PG&E emerged from bankruptcy in July, marking an end to a long-drawn restructuring process which began after its equipment sparked some of the deadliest wildfires in California.

CPUC said its concerns arose from what appeared to be a pattern of vegetation and asset management deficiencies.

The regulator said its staff had "identified a volume and rate of defects in PG&E's vegetation management that is notably higher than those observed for the other utilities."

CPUC said a fact-finding initiative is underway to determine if the regulator needed to place PG&E into the "enhanced oversight and enforcement process."

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2804, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2630;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.