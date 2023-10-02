News & Insights

California picks Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein's Senate seat

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

Oct 1 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Sunday he had picked Laphonza Butler to fill the Senate vacancy left by Dianne Feinstein, who died on Thursday aged 90.

Butler is a former president of EMILY's List, an organization that works to elect to office Democratic female candidates who are in favor of abortion rights.

Butler has also worked as a senior adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris and was the president of the largest labor union in California representing more than 325,000 nursing home and home-care workers throughout the state.

"Laphonza has spent her entire career fighting for women and girls and has been a fierce advocate for working people," Newsom said in a social media post.

Butler's predecessor Feinstein, who became the longest-serving woman senator ever, advocated gun control and spearheaded the first federal assault weapons ban. She also documented the CIA's torture of foreign terrorism suspects.

