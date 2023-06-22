News & Insights

Markets
AMGN

California, other states join FTC bid to block Amgen deal

Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

June 22, 2023 — 04:38 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

June 22 (Reuters) - The states of California, Minnesota and Wisconsin on Thursday joined a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit to stop Amgen's AMGN.O $27.8 billion deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics, according to a court filing.

The FTC said last month it filing suit opposing the deal because it would give Amgen "monopoly positions" for medicines used to treat thyroid eye disease and chronic refractory gout. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said "Amgen’s proposed acquisition of Horizon is dangerous for the future of medicine, dangerous for innovation and research, and most importantly, dangerous for sick people in need of often lifesaving drugs."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN
HZNP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.