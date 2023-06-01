News & Insights

Public Companies

California, New York pension systems vote against Toyota chairman re-election

Credit: REUTERS/Max Whittaker

June 01, 2023 — 10:28 pm EDT

Written by David Dolan for Reuters ->

By David Dolan

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Two of the largest U.S. public pension systems have voted against the re-election of Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T chairman Akio Toyoda, shareholder voting records showed, sharpening the focus on the automaker's annual meeting later this month.

The California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) and the Office of the New York City Comptroller both also voted for a resolution urging Toyota to improve disclosure of its lobbying on climate change, according to online postings by the funds.

The details of the votes come after two leading proxy advisory firms last week raised issues about governance at the automaker. One of them, Glass Lewis, recommended shareholders vote against re-electing Toyoda, citing what it said was his responsibility for the lack of a sufficiently independent board.

Toyota on Friday did not immediately comment on the funds' votes against the re-election of Toyoda.

Toyota's board has recommended shareholders vote against the climate lobbying disclosure proposal at its annual meeting on June 14. It said Toyota was committed to carbon neutrality by 2050 but the company needed the flexibility to make quick adjustments, including in how it makes disclosures.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink, David Dolan and Maki Shiraki in Tokyo; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((david.dolan@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2708;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Public CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.