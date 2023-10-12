News & Insights

California Lottery To Modernize Its Platform With IGT's Cloud-based Technology

October 12, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology PLC (IGT) said its unit, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has signed a contract amendment for a seven-year extension with the California Lottery, to continue as its primary lottery technology provider. The contract amendment is anticipated to run through October 2033, and it includes an additional five, one-year extension options.

Also, IGT will upgrade the California Lottery's IGT-provided second-chance platform to the company's latest cloud-based platform, which is now a part of IGT's OMNIA lottery solution. IGT plans to upgrade California's IGT central lottery system to its OMNIA platform.

Stocks mentioned

IGT

