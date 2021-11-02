US Markets
California judge rules for drugmakers in major opioid lawsuit

A California judge on Monday said he would rule against several large counties who accused four drugmakers of fueling an opioid epidemic, saying they had failed at trial to prove their $50 billion case.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson issued a tentative ruling finding Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.TA, Endo International PLC ENDP.O and AbbVie Inc's ABBV.N Allergan unit not liable for creating a public nuisance.

