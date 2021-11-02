California judge rules for drugmakers in major opioid lawsuit

Nov 1 (Reuters) - A California judge on Monday said he would rule against several large counties who accused four drugmakers of fueling an opioid epidemic, saying they had failed at trial to prove their $50 billion case.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson issued a tentative ruling finding Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.TA, Endo International PLC ENDP.O and AbbVie Inc's ABBV.N Allergan unit not liable for creating a public nuisance.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Nate.Raymond@thomsonreuters.com and Twitter @nateraymond; 347-243-6917; Reuters Messaging: nate.raymond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.