California joins multiple states in $10 mln settlement with Robinhood

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 06, 2023 — 12:39 pm EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

April 6 (Reuters) - The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) said on Thursday it has joined a multi-state settlement with Robinhood Financial LLC HOOD.O, which will pay up to $10.2 million in penalties for operational and technical failures.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

