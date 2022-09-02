California ISO extends 'must-run' contracts for four power plants

Sept 2 (Reuters) - California's grid operator extended reliability-must-run (RMR) designations for four power plants through end-2023, keeping them ready to be called into service during grid emergencies due to higher summer demand, it said on Thursday.

The unanimous decision by the board of the California Independent System Operator (ISO) would retain 159.2 megawatts (MW) of electricity for local demand and 275.5 MW for system-wide needs, as it seeks to meet procurement targets set by the state's Public Utilities Commission.

The ISO said it was also talking to the California department of water resources about transitioning system-wide resources into Governor Gavin Newsom's newly created reliability reserve, which provides funds for new and existing facilities that can support additional electricity demand during extreme weather events such as heatwaves and wildfires.

The ISO said an internal supply analysis found the capacity provided by the RMR-designated units "may be necessary to serve load and meet North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC) operational standards".

The ISO appealed to Californians to voluntarily conserve electricity for five hours on Friday evening, warning that more calls for conservation were likely through Monday as soaring power demand due to hot weather was stressing the grid.

A Restricted Maintenance Operations (RMO) directive in place through Tuesday also orders market participants "to avoid scheduled maintenance to ensure all available generation and transmission lines are in service".

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

