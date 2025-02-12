This California Housing Market Plummeted in Value Over the Past Decade — Plus 4 That Dropped Over 3 Years

California is home to some of the most expensive housing markets in the country. However, the real estate market in every part of the ‘Golden State’ isn’t exactly thriving — several counties have seen a decline in detached home values over the past several years. Some of these are slight, while others are more substantial.
Discover More: 4 Housing Markets That Have Plummeted in Value Over the Past 5 Years
Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
If you’re thinking of buying property in one of these areas, this could be good and bad news. You’ll likely get a better price than you would’ve a few years ago, but you could end up losing money if property values continue to decline and you need to sell.
You won’t find popular areas like Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County and Santa Barbara on this list. However, you might be surprised to find one notably pricey, well-known market.
Keep reading to learn which five California housing markets are on the decline, with with detached home data sourced from the California Association of Realtors and U.S. Census data.
Next, check out the 10 areas expected to top the California real estate market this year.
10-Year-Decline
Mono County
- December 2014 median home price: $625,000
- December 2024 median home price: $600,000
Located in eastern central California, Mono County is the only county in the state where real estate prices are lower now than they were 10 years ago.
Mono County has a population of 13,195. The median household income is $86,953, and 34.3% of residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Consider This: 5 Affordable Small Cities To Live In on the West Coast
Three-Year Decline
Lassen County
- December 2021 median home price: $292,000
- December 2024 median home price: $237,000
Situated in the northeastern part of the state, Lassen County has a population of 32,730, and the median household income is $64,395. The median age here is 38 years old.
Mendocino County
- December 2021 median home price: $564,950
- December 2024 median home price: $507,500
Mendocino County is located along the north coast of California. The population is 91,601, with a median age of 45 years old.
San Francisco County
- December 2021 median home price: $1.7 million
- December 2024 median home price: $1.5 million
The most well-known on the list, San Francisco County is home to 873,965 people. The median household income is $126,730, and the median age is 41 years old.
Shasta County
- December 2021 median home price: $371,000
- December 2024 median home price: $355,000
Shasta County has a population of 182,155, and the median household income is $75,949. It is located in Northern California.
More From GOBankingRates
- Costco, Walmart and Other Stores With Perks Retirees Need To Be Taking Advantage Of
- 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
- 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
- How Far $1 Million in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This California Housing Market Plummeted in Value Over the Past Decade — Plus 4 That Dropped Over 3 Years
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.