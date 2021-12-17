California hits SCE power utility with $550 mln of wildfire penalties

Adds company comment

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The California Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approved $550 million in penalties for Edison International's EIX.N Southern California Edison (SCE) power utility for violations related to the ignition of five 2017–2018 wildfires.

The PUC said in a release on Thursday that SCE shareholders will pay a $110 million penalty to California’s General Fund, incur a $375 million permanent disallowance for cost recovery, and contribute $65 million in shareholder funds to safety measures, for a total of $550 million.

The Rye, Meyers, Liberty and Thomas Fires ignited across several parts of SCE’s service territory in December 2017. In November 2018, the Woolsey Fire began in Ventura County.

The PUC said together these fires burned more than 385,000 acres, damaged and destroyed nearly 3,000 structures, and caused five fatalities.

"The company believes the agreement is fair and reasonable and puts one additional uncertainty behind us as the utility continues to implement its comprehensive wildfire risk mitigation measures," SCE spokesperson Reggie Kumar said. "SCE did not admit imprudence, negligence or liability in reaching the approved settlement," he added.

Separately, the PUC on Thursday approved an energy storage contract for SCE to come online by Aug. 1, 2022. The PUC said the storage contract was part of the state's ongoing efforts to ensure summer energy reliability and support a healthy environment.

Specifically, the PUC authorized SCE to enter into a $1.226 billion, 537.5 megawatt (MW) contract with U.S. energy company Ameresco Inc AMRC.N.

The energy storage projects will be located at three existing SCE power substations: 225 MW at Springvale Substation in Big Creek-Ventura, 200 MW at Hinson Substation in the Los Angeles Basin, and 112.5 MW at Etiwanda Substation in the Los Angeles Basin.

One megawatt can power about 1,000 U.S. homes on average but only about 200 homes on a hot summer day.

California adopts programs to ensure power supplies in 2022, 2023

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Leslie Adler)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.