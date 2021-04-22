US Markets

California governor plans to announce ban on new fracking permits -Politico

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published

California Governor Gavin Newsom is planning to announce a ban on new fracking permits, Politico's energy reporter posted on Twitter.

April 22 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom is planning to announce a ban on new fracking permits, Politico's energy reporter posted on Twitter.

"The announcement could happen today or tomorrow," Politico reporter Colby Bermel wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular