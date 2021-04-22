California governor plans to announce ban on new fracking permits -Politico

April 22 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom is planning to announce a ban on new fracking permits, Politico's energy reporter posted on Twitter.

"The announcement could happen today or tomorrow," Politico reporter Colby Bermel wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

